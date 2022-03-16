Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Prudential Financial comprises 1.2% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

