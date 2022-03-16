Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

MRAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.