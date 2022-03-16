Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.91

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.91 and last traded at C$15.90, with a volume of 39108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
