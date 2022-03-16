EVgo (EVGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EVGO stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
