Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 557.7 days.

Shares of EVKIF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 421. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

