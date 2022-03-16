Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

XGN stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 467,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

