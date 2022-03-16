Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
XGN stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.
About Exagen (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
