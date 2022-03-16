ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $300,355.48 and approximately $69.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003392 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 242.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.