Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 955.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,876 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,386,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 111,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Executive Network Partnering stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82. Executive Network Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Executive Network Partnering (ENPC)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.