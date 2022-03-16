Exeedme Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $11.78 million and $911,643.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.92 or 0.06685283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.93 or 0.99697002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

