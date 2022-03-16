Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 13,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

EXEL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 18,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,717. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,443,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after buying an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,846 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

