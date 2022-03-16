Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Down 4.6%

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 15,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 558,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,405,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,735,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

