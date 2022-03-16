EXRNchain (EXRN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Million

EXRNchain (EXRN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. EXRNchain has a market cap of $2.31 million and $5,145.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00103548 BTC.

EXRNchain Coin Profile

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

