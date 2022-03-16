Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.87.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
