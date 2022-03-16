Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 64,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,513,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,086,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $325.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.