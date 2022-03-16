EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EZFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 98 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EzFill has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Get EzFill alerts:

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZFL. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.