EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of EZFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 98 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EzFill has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.49.
EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).
About EzFill (Get Rating)
EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EzFill (EZFL)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.