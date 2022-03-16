FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.00.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

FDS stock opened at $416.42 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $304.07 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

