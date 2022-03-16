Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 723.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FURCF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €57.00 ($62.64) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of FURCF stock remained flat at $$28.33 on Wednesday. 136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

