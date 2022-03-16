Fear Market Capitalization Reaches $2.09 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $211,508.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00103548 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear's total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear's official Twitter account is @coingecko

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

