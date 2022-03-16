Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Federated Hermes worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 210.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $180,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.