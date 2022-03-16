Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s previous close.
FERG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,636.25.
FERG stock opened at $145.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
