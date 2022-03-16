Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,636.25.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock opened at $145.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,808,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Ferguson by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.