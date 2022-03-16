Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,479.50

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,479.50 ($19.24) and last traded at GBX 1,577.84 ($20.52), with a volume of 306637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,627 ($21.16).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($43.56) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,538.75 ($33.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,135.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,360.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 53.37 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

