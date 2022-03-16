FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.96). 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £28.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.77.

In other news, insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,880 ($8,946.68).

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

