FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Down 17.2%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.
About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIH Mobile (FXCNY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.