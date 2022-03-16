Financial Analysis: Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) versus USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cresco Labs and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 9.82% 28.84% 19.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and USANA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 1.34 $116.50 million $5.71 14.36

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cresco Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cresco Labs and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 4 0 3.00 USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 386.61%. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.80%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. It owns and operates 32 dispensaries, as well as 44 retail licenses. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Personal Care and Skincare includes science-based personal care products and Celavive. The All Others includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist Associates in building their businesses and in marketing products. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

