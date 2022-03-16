Financial Contrast: Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) & Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alliance Data Systems and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 6 7 0 2.54 Nielsen 2 4 1 0 1.86

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $114.91, suggesting a potential upside of 97.10%. Nielsen has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Nielsen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Nielsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 0.89 $801.00 million $16.02 3.64 Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.41 -$6.00 million $2.67 8.77

Alliance Data Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alliance Data Systems pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliance Data Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Nielsen has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% Nielsen 27.51% 18.79% 5.51%

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Nielsen on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

