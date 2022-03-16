Financial Contrast: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) vs. Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perdoceo Education and Kuke Music, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.82% 19.39% 15.03% Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Kuke Music’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.10 $109.64 million $1.54 7.19 Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.22 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -29.67

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Kuke Music on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Kuke Music Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.