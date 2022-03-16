Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.30

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 819 ($10.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 851.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 881.43. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 623 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 933.24 ($12.14). The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.73) per share, with a total value of £9,020 ($11,729.52). Also, insider Simon Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £151,800 ($197,399.22). Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,110,000.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

