FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Tops $0.0834 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $40.19 million and $4.90 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002234 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004053 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 814,897,139 coins and its circulating supply is 481,938,549 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.