First Advantage (FA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE FA opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
