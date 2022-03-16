First Advantage (FA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FA opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

