First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 600 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,174. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in First Solar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.