First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FCEF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 6,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Get First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.