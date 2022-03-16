First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 74.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 69,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,221,000 after acquiring an additional 430,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,535. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $61.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

