First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 1%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.01. 81,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 125,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRI. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

