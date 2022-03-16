First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRG. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

