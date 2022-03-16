Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.81. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.96 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

