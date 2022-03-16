Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.
FVRR opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
About Fiverr International (Get Rating)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
