Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

FVRR opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

