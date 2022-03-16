Flamingo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.02 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $59.86 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

