FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

