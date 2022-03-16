Flow (FLOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64.46 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00013046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $64.46 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.49 or 0.06643367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,713.94 or 1.00047625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039490 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 355,196,665 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

