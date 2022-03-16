Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

FLS stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

