Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 255,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $703.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

