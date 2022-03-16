Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will post $519.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.53 million and the highest is $531.11 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $394.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,128,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.