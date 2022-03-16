Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FCSMF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Focus Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
