Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FCSMF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Focus Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

