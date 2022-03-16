Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.