Font (FONT) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Font (FONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Font coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Font has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Font has a total market cap of $220,710.91 and approximately $1,906.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00035354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103681 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.