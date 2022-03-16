Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) vs. Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Head-To-Head Survey

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Zeta Global alerts:

22.2% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zeta Global and Foresight Autonomous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 3 6 0 2.67 Foresight Autonomous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zeta Global presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Foresight Autonomous has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 440.54%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A Foresight Autonomous N/A -28.87% -26.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and Foresight Autonomous’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 4.78 -$249.56 million N/A N/A Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.38 million N/A N/A

Foresight Autonomous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.