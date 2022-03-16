Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. 770,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Fortis has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $153,165,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $5,623,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.