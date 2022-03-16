Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

FSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

