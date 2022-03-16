Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

