Fossil Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,641 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 572% compared to the average volume of 1,881 call options.

NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 110,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.61. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 325.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 35,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

